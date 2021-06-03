Capitol Closeup: UFOs, Wuhan, and Things We *Think* We Know

In Washington and around the country, the number one topic seems to be UFOs. After a 60 minutes profile featuring interviews with military pilots, articles in major newspapers, and comments from former President Barack Obama that there are objects in the skies that “we don’t know exactly what they are”…people are taking the issue very seriously. Paul and Matt had one of the top experts in the country on analyzing UFO videos on Beyond Politics this week, and the panel discusses what they found out. Also, what do we take away from the media’s backpedaling on the Wuhan Covid lab leak theory? Is, it, as Matt thinks, “a gyro of stupid?”



