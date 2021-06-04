Capitol Closeup: Behind the Scenes with State Senator Becky Whitley

Senator Becky Whitley started her job in an unusual time. Never having run for office before, she was elected to the State Senate during a pandemic, and like most working parents, she had to juggle: learning a new job, passing bills, meeting with constituents, and taking care of her son all at the same time, and frequently over Zoom (except for her son!). She joins the show to describe the side of the job that most people never see — what that juggle has been like, what happens behind the scenes, and how she’s tried to keep her focus on the core issues that working families care about that motivated her to run in the first place.



