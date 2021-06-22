Before AOC, There Was Crowley. Lessons from One of the Savviest Dems Around.

Three years ago, when a little-known primary challenger pulled off a surprise win over a congressional veteran in New York, it made national political news. That upstart — Alexandria Ocasio Cortez — eventually became well-known for her outspoken embrace of the label “Socialist,” her big Twitter following, and as the star of countless Republican political ads that painted her as the “scary” face of Democratic politics. But what about that veteran congressman? He’s the one that insiders have heard of…because he was, and still is, a huge player inside the Democratic Party…as influential and well-connected as any Democrat in the country, and with the ear of Congressional leadership.

Now a Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs, Joe Crowley represented the people of New York’s 14th congressional district, including his hometown of Woodside, Queens, in the US Congress for nearly 20 years. There is no one in America with better insights into politics, Congress, the Democratic party, Springsteen, and where to get the best pizza in New York City.