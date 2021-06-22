The New England Take: Dr. Walter King, Healthcare Voices of New Hampshire

Dr. Walter King of Healthcare Voices of New Hampshire, an independent, grassroots and nonpartisan group, discusses the work of the group to encourage trust and express need for everyone to take the COVID19 vaccine. Learn more about their work at https://www.healthcarevoicesnh.org and following the hashtag #StickTogetherNH

