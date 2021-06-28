The New England Take: Brendhan Harris, NH Insurance Department

New Hampshire Insurance Department Chief Fraud Examiner Brendhan Harris breaks down what his department does, how he gets cases, and the investigative process they take. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/ajkierstead

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR