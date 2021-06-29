The New England Take: Mitch Simon, Devine Millimet & Branch

Mitch Simon, Professor Emeritus at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and Of Counsel at Devine Millimet & Branch, dives into the world of lawyer ethics, the work of legal assistance, and his musical life with The Luggnuts. Learn more about Mitch and Devine Millimet at https://www.devinemillimet.com/msimon

