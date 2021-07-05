The New England Take: Professor Leah Plunkett on Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.

Harvard Law Professor Leah Plunkett discusses the US Supreme Court ruling on Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., which reinforces the freedom of speech rights for students. Professor Plunkett is the inaugural Assistant Dean for Learning Experience & Technology and Meyer Research Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School. She is also the author of Sharenthood: Why we should think before we talk about our kids online. Learn more about her work at https://leahplunkett.com

