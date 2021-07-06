The New England Take: Kate Sullivan, New Hampshire Life on NESN

Host of the new NESN show New Hampshire Life Kate Sullivan joins the show to talk about producing this great, new show on the state, how businesses are bouncing back from COVID-19, and what to look forward to on the show. Check it out at https://www.newhampshirelife.com

