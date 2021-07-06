The New Hampshire Supreme Court just ruled a major voting rights law unconstitutional — a ruling that ruling received national attention as a major victory for voting rights and a blow to Republican voter suppression efforts. Paul speaks with Trial Attorney Bill Christie, the lead attorney on the case.
Capitol Closeup: A Political Earthquake in New Hampshire on Voting
