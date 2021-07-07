This week on Facing the Future we turn to national security. Our guest is Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution, author of the new book Waging War in a Time of Peace. We’ll discuss his concept of “resolute restraint” and why the economy, including the level of debt, is a national security issue.
Facing The Future: A Grand Strategy of Resolute Restraint
