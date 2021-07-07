Why else are things seemingly going so well for Biden, terribly for Trump, and yet the parties are as deadlocked as ever with no one in America changing their minds? Also, is grilling terrible? Should pot get you suspended from the Olympics? And what just happened in the New Hampshire Supreme Court that will ripple across the country?
Capitol Closeup: Are We All Taking Crazy Pills?
