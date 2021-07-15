Great Ideas: Criminal justice reform, through the eyes of someone who fell into the system

Doug Dunbar spent almost 30 years in senior positions in government. He was the deputy Secretary of State in Maine. The press secretary to the Governor of Maine and his Communications Director in Congress. He’s worked for US senators and state agencies. He’s also now a felon. So how on earth did Doug end up spending 136 days in jail? And more importantly, what happened afterwards, and what does it mean for our system of criminal justice in America? Today, a look at the system through a story that’s unique, but in many ways is going to be far too familiar to millions of Americans.



Share this: Share

Reddit

