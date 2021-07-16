Victor Piniero is the author of Time Villains, an Amazon Best Book of the Month in July 2021. Kirkus Reviews, in a STARRED review says “Piñeiro scores with this tale of friendship, magic, and adventure.…Magnificent.” Victor joins the show to talk about the book and give advice to other aspiring writers about how to get going and write their dream novel.
The best-reviewed young adult book of the summer
