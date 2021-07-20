Paul speaks with Dr. Pam Clark and takes a deep dive into education in New Hampshire. Not just the usual discussion about funding…insights into the culture of education, the impact of the pandemic on the future of education in the state, and the underlying structure of our current educational system.
Capitol Closeup: Education, Can New Hampshire Keep Up?
