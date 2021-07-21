This week on Facing the Future we jump into the inflation debate. Are recent price increases something to be concerned about and how does inflation affect the economic outlook? Our guest is Robert Carroll, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Analysis of the US Treasury Department and currently Co-leader of the Ernst & Young Quantitative Economics and Statistics (QUEST) group. Concord Policy Director Tori Gorman joins the conversation.
Facing The Future: What’s Up With Inflation?
