“Swing voters don’t share our values. If they did, they would be liberals.” Democratic data guru David Shor on Dems’ growing peril.

Democratic data expert David Shor has a stark warning:t if Democrats think they’re sitting pretty, they’re deluding themselves. “We actually aren’t winning the war of ideas as much as we think…and the Republican Party is more popular relative to the Democratic Party than people think. The Democratic Party brand and agenda has shifted a lot in the last four to five years, and it’s gone in a direction that a lot of voters aren’t comfortable with. People can easily overestimate how much support there is for the Democratic Party.”

Check out the whole show for more from this fascinating interview. Shor is a data scientist who consults with progressive groups around the country and is one of the most trusted and widely respected voices on what’s actually happening with the American electorate. He’s the Head of Data Science at OpenLabs R&D, and previously was the director of Political Data Science at Civis Analytics, overseeing a research and development program that interviewed millions of people for hundreds of individual campaigns and electoral organizations.