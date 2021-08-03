Paul interviews Nicki Clarke who has just retired as the Executive Director of Concord’s Capitol Center for he Arts. In a wide ranging discussion, Paul takes Nicki back to her beginnings and the challenges and opportunities of her nearly 15 years at the CCA.
Capitol Closeup: The Future of the Capitol Center for the Arts
