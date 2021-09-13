Beyond Politics: The Weird Inside Story of the California Recall

Kathleen Ronayne is a highly respected, veteran Associated Press reporter who covers California and national politics. So she was the perfect guest to explain some of the wild backstories that got us to tomorrow’s California recall and to preview what national political operatives and experienced analysts will be watching for in the coming days.

Why is this a thing anyway? Could Larry Elder really win with 20% of the vote? Is Gavin Newsome going to coast to safety? And what would it really mean if the governor is recalled?