Paul interviews Roy Morrison, activist, author, social theorist, and environmentalist about his career from Clamshell alliance to prolific writer and thinker. His recent article in the Wall Street Journal International edition argues that integrating a “Commons” approach to our politics, economy, and society is the way forward to a transformational ecological economy that serves us all.

https://wsimag.com/economy-and-politics/66788-global-commons-or-billionaire-netocracy