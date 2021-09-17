Great Ideas: Should Medicare Be Covering Unproven Drugs? The Controversy that Exposes Big Flaws in Our Healthcare System

On June 7, the F.D.A approved the use of the controversial Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. This led to a backlash from many Alzheimer’s experts, who say that evidence for the drug’s effectiveness is limited. Now Medicare must choose whether to cover the drug, which has a sky-high cost. The decision raises a host of big-picture questions about what we pay for – and what care we give – particularly to older Americans.

Joshua B. Gordon is the Director of Health Policy for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. He explains why Medicare is now in an unwinnable position, and how the government should work around this set of controversial questions to try to fix the larger problems in the healthcare system.