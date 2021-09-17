Beyond Politics: Fresh, Smart, Different: Politics in Plain English from “The Editorial Board”

John Stoehr is the Editor of “The Editorial Board,” a newsletter about politics in plain English for normal people, democracy, and the common good. We talk about some of the fresh takes and insightful analysis that has appeared on its pages recently, especially around authoritarianism, lawlessness, the media, and how political discourse has gone off the rails. John is a former visiting professor of public policy at Wesleyan University; a fellow at the Yale Journalism Initiative; a contributing writer for the Washington Monthly; a contributing editor for Religion Dispatches; a columnist for Public Seminar; and senior editor at Alternet.

