Amanda Gokee of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about funding for mental health assistance for farmers, Afghan resettlements in NH, and details on the NH Department of Energy. Get more of her work at newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 9/17/21
