Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the role of the executive council, the rejection of vaccine funding, and the missing aspects of COVID19 figures. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 10/15/21
