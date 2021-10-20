Facing The Future: A Reality Check on Reconciliation

This week on Facing the Future our guest is Ben Ritz, of the Progressive Policy Center. He is the author of a new paper titled, “Reconciling with Reality: The Top Priorities for Building Back Better.” Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman and I ask Ritz about those priorities and the chances of getting a deal between progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic Party anytime soon.

Later, Concord’s chief economist, Steve Robinson, will discuss this year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment — the largest since 1982.