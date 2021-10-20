The New England Take: Bob Bixby and the Trillion Dollar Coin

Executive Director Bob Bixby of The Concord Coalition breaks down what the federal deficit is, what is means for people in New Hampshire, and the concept of a trillion dollar coin. Learn more about The Concord Coalition at https://www.concordcoalition.org and their show Facing the Future at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=11321

