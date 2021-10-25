The New England Take: Aaron Kindle, National Wildlife Federation’s Director of Sporting Advocacy

Aaron Kindle, National Wildlife Federation’s Director of Sporting Advocacy, discusses their recent report “A Hunter’s & Angler’s Guide to Climate Change” and the impact climate change is having on New Hampshire wildlife and forests. Read the report at https://www.nwf.org/-/media/Documents/PDFs/Press-Releases/2021/10-05-21_NWF_Outdoors%20_Climate_Report and check out his podcast “Vanishing Seasons” at https://www.nwf.org/Outdoors/vanishing-seasons

