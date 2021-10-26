Beyond Politics: The Man Behind Build Back Better and the American Rescue Plan

Congressman John Yarmuth has served as Chairman of the House Budget Committee since 2019 and was one of the key architects of the $1.9 American Rescue Plan that is lifting 5 million American children out of poverty, saving millions from losing their homes, and saving lives every day by getting people vaccines. He’s also the hidden force behind trying to wrangle Democrats together on Build Back Better.

In this fascinating interview before his retirement from Congress next year, Chairman Yarmuth shares what it was like trying to herd cats between moderates and progressives in the negotiations over the Build Back Better bill, what Mitch McConnell is really like, and what the unseen physical demands of being a member of Congress are.