Facing The Future: A Wealth of Tax Problems

This week on Facing the Future, we look at various proposals on paying for the roughly $2 trillion social spending bill that Democrats hope to pass soon. These include familiar ideas like raising rates on corporations and upper-income households, to new ideas like implementing some form of a “wealth tax.”

We’ll also look at the potential for raising revenue through better enforcement of existing laws and the amount we lose through ill-targeted “tax expenditures.” Tax policy expert, and former top congressional staffer, Pete Davis is our guest.