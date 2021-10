2021 Concord School District Charter Commission At Large candidates Clint Cogswell, Elizabeth “Betty” Hoadley, Roy Schweiker, and Robert Washburn gather in the CSD Meeting Room for this debate moderated by Tony Schinella. Candidate William Ardinger was unable to attend but did provide a statement.

A co-production of Patch, ConcordTV, and WKXL. – – – – – Video produced by ConcordTV