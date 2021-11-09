Capitol Closeup: All Together Now — A Global Event Coming to Concord

Paul interviews Karen Braz, Co-Founder, and Director of the Concord Community Players Children’sTtheater Project about their upcoming show. The show is a musical revue called “All Together Now! – A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” presented by The Children’s Theatre Project, with guest performances and a big cast at the Audi on November 12th and 13th.

The show is going to be performed in all 50 states and territories and 40 countries worldwide on the same weekend, all to support local theaters and theater companies.