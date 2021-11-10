The New England Take: Wayne Lesperance, Provost and Professor of Political Science at New England College

Wayne Lesperance, Provost and Professor of Political Science at New England College, and A. J. discuss the balance between politics and policy, ways out of the current partisan situation, and the value of a political science degree. Follow Wayne on Twitter at https://twitter.com/necprof and learn more about New England College at https://nec.edu

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

