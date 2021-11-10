Facing the Future: Building Back Better Bang for the Buck

This week on Facing the Future, we explore the potential economic effects of the Build Back Better Act and the cost of making its temporary provisions permanent. A vote on the House version of the bill is expected next week.

Then we’ll consider the economic feedback of federal spending on infrastructure, a subject that is front and center with the final passage last week of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Helping us sort through these issues is Kent Smetters, Faculty Director of The Penn Wharton Budget Model.