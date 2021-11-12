Reporter Amanda Gokee of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the recently passed infrastructure bill’s impact for New Hampshire and Sununu’s decision not to run for US senate. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 11/12/21
