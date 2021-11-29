In Touch with Kathy Southworth

This week’s episode of “In Touch with Cail & Cormier” features special guest Kathy Southworth.

Kathy holds a B.M. in Piano Performance from Oberlin Conservatory and an M.M. in Vocal Accompanying and Coaching from the University of Illinois. She held a graduate assistantship as staff accompanist under the tutelage of acclaimed accompanist John Wustman and served as a musical ambassador to Costa Rica with soprano Ollie Watts Davis.

She has been a collaborative pianist for Opera North, Dartmouth College, Plymouth State University, and Boston Ballet, and has also served as music director, accompanist, and organist for many theaters and choral groups in New England.

Kathy is currently music director and organist for the Canterbury United Community Church. Former faculty positions include St. Paul’s School and Plymouth State University.