Great Ideas: Why Are Oil and Gas Prices Up? And Is There Anything We Can Actually Do About It?

The biggest issue in Americans’ minds today is the rise in prices. It has overwhelmed Americans’ perceptions of the economy, which by most other measures has been doing well. At the root of recent inflation is a significant rise in energy costs, which Americans mostly experience in gasoline prices, but also through the rising cost of natural gas that affects home heating and even the price of electricity.

Today on Great Ideas, understanding what is driving these price increases, where prices will be headed next, and what policymakers can actually do to achieve stable, affordable energy. Our guest experts are Mike Sloan, Senior Director, Energy Markets, and Andrew Griffith, Senior Energy Markets Consultant, both of ICF.