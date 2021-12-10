Reporter Ethan Dewitt of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the NH legislature’s plans working around COVID-19 and the state of COVID-19 testing for schools. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 12/9/21
