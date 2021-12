Steve Cochran, Associate Vice President for State Affairs at EDF Action, discusses his organization and how Biden’s Build Back Better act could assist the United States with fighting climate change. Learn more about the Environmental Defense Action Fund at https://www.edfaction.org

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake