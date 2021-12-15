The New England Take: Nik Coates on the Bristol Broadband Now Initiative

Nik Coates, Bristol, NH Town Administrator, discusses the Bristol Broadband Now Initiative bringing high speed, fiber internet to his town, why it is important for rural communities to have high speed internet, and how he hopes area towns will follow their example. Check out more on the project at https://www.bristolnhbusiness.com/bristol-nh-high-speed-internet-service/

