This week on Facing the Future, we discuss congressional dysfunction; whether it has grown in recent years, and why it matters. Our guests are former Congressman, Paul Hodes, Democrat of New Hampshire, and political analyst Matt Robison who co-host WKXL’s “Beyond Politics”

Then, Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman and Chief Economist Steve Robsinson join me for a roundup of recent developments on the Build Back Better Act, the debt limit, and inflation.