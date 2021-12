Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the desperate situation in New Hampshire hospitals due to the COVID-19 spike and the impact of discontinuing remote testimony for the NH legislature. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Read Annmarie’s article on the hospital situation: https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2021/12/15/inside-icus-and-ers-of-flooded-hospitals-an-endless-loop-of-preventable-tragedies/