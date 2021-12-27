In Touch with Amanda Grappone

Today on ‘In Touch with Cail & Cormier’, Ken and Jane chat with Amanda Grappone Osmer and discuss the four-generation family auto business.

Company History

Our New Hampshire roots date way back to 1924 when Italian immigrants Rocco and Emmanuella Grappone bought a Gulf service station in Concord, NH. One year after buying the gas station the Grappone family broke into car sales with the acquisition of an Oldsmobile franchise. Many other franchises were added on in the following decades, and after a period of time Rocco turned the business over to his sons, one of whom was John. John moved the operation to Bow, NH, and under his leadership, the company acquired the Ford, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, and Hyundai dealerships that today comprise Grappone Automotive Group.

John and his wife, Ruth’s, sons Bob and Allen worked alongside their father for many years, learning the business and carrying on the Grappone’s tradition of deep community involvement. Allen left the business in the 1990s and after more than four decades in the automotive industry, Bob retired. Fourth-generation family members Greg Grappone and Amanda Grappone Osmer joined the team in their teens and learned the business by working in all departments over a period of many years. Greg died at the age of 35 after a long battle with cancer, and Amanda remains at the business today. She is proud to carry on the tradition of caring for Grappone’s team members, guests, and community by serving with integrity, kindness, and respect.

Giving Back to New Hampshire

Grappone has long been committed to supporting its community and the people who positively impact it. Our Grappone in the Community program supports our team members in their volunteer efforts while allowing them to experience the true joy of charitable giving. We donate at least 5% of our company’s net profit each year to charitable endeavors and are a long-time supporter of hundreds of organizations from the Boys’ and Girls’ Club to NH PBS to Lakes Region Conservation Trust. In 2018 Grappone Automotive helped to establish a nature-based preschool at the historic Canterbury Shaker Village. Taking care of our community is not simply something we talk about – it is the final piece of our mission statement, and we wouldn’t be complete without it.