The New England Take: UNH and the COVID-19 Pandemic with Chief Paul Dean

University of New Hampshire Police Department Chief Paul Dean discusses how UNH worked to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of their COVID-19 testing lab, and what the spring reopening will look like. UNH COVID-19 information can be found at https://www.unh.edu/coronavirus/

