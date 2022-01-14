Reporter Ethan Dewitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin talks with A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the craziness of the NH legislature opening the 2022 session and the possibility of the “divisive concepts” legislation expanding to higher education. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Legislature Craziness and Divisive Concepts
