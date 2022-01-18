The New England Take: Nathan Fink, New Hampshire Children’s Trust

Nathan Fink, Director of Advancement at New Hampshire Children’s Trust, discusses their important advocacy and support work for NH immediate and extended families, as well as the discussions held on his podcast New Hampshire Family NOW. Learn more about the New Hampshire Children’s Trust at https://www.nhchildrenstrust.org and his podcast at https://www.nhchildrenstrust.org/nhfn

