Beyond Politics: How Do We Stop Them? Fighting Back, with Lincoln Project Former Executive Director Fred Wellman

Fred Wellman is the former Executive Director of The Lincoln Project, a West Point and Army veteran, and a former Republican. He’s spent years fighting what Donald Trump stands for. But the insurrection on January 6th, 2020 marked a turning point. He saw something new: a clear parallel to the roots of the fascist movement in Germany in the 1930s growing here in America. So Fred’s decided to take everything he learned at the Lincoln Project and do something about it.

He’s founded The Beer Hall Project, a new super PAC with a goal of battling Donald Trump and his supporters who are trying to rewrite the history of what really happened on January 6. He joins us to talk about how to win this fight against a Trump movement that is trying to overthrow American democracy.