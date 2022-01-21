Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin talks with A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about some bills in the state legislature, including energy efficiency funding, a bottle bill, and banning Native American mascots. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Bottles, Energy, and Mascots
