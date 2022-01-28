Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin talks with A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the changes to the handling of mental health during Ken Norton’s 20 years at NAMI, the current state of the NH legislature, and the COVID-19 vaccine registry. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: NAMI, Hearings, and the Vaccine Registry
