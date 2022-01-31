Beyond Politics: MSNBC Legal Analyst Joyce Vance on Breyer’s impact, the nomination, and that Trump Executive Order

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement raises a number of significant questions about the future of the Supreme Court. To understand what has been happening on the Court, the implications of losing Justice Breyer, and what’s coming next as President Biden decides on a nominee, we’re very pleased to have one of the country’s top legal analysts, Joyce White Vance. She’s a frequent legal commentator on MSNBC and other media outlets, a Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the University of Alabama School of Law, and served eight years as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

