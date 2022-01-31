In Touch with Ken Eyring

In Touch with Cail & Cormier welcomes Ken Eyring from the Government Integrity Project. They discuss the government overreach here in New Hampshire.

Ken is Co-Founder of the Government Integrity Project. He a Constitutional Conservative who is proud of our country and the founding documents our Constitutional Republic is based on. He believes in property rights, self-reliance, and personal responsibility. He is passionate about Parental Rights and properly educating our children, who will someday become our country’s leaders.

For more information on the Government Integrity Project, please visit: www.governmentintegrityproject.org