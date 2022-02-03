Feel the Love at the Music School’s Bach’s Lunches in February

Concord Community Music School’s Bach’s Lunch series continues the first and second Thursdays in February, with a lecture, “The Art of Songwriting,” on 2/3, and a concert, “Spread the Love,” on 2/10.

Both the lecture and concert feature the talents of Kent Allyn, Paul Hodes, and CCMS faculty member Peggo Horstmann Hodes. These free Bach’s Lunch programs will be presented on the Music school’s Youtube channel.

Attendees must register in advance to receive the event links. Please register online at tinyurl.com/bachs-lunch-2021 or call 603-228-1196.